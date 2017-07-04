St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)
SMP.L on London Stock Exchange
387.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.90 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
390.00
Open
385.60
Day's High
391.50
Day's Low
385.60
Volume
309,983
Avg. Vol
405,069
52-wk High
394.00
52-wk Low
264.70
About
St. Modwen Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based regeneration specialist. The Company operates in property industry from a network of regional offices, a residential business and through joint ventures with public sector and industry partners. Its segments include Portfolio and Residential development. The Residential... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£860.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|222.38
|Dividend:
|2.02
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct
* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO