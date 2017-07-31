Edition:
Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs511.05
Open
Rs513.00
Day's High
Rs520.00
Day's Low
Rs503.10
Volume
79,092
Avg. Vol
205,037
52-wk High
Rs529.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

About

Sundram Fasteners Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing high tensile fasteners, and motor vehicle parts and accessories. Its product range includes cold extruded parts, powder metal parts, radiator caps, gear shifters, hot forged parts, precision forged differential gears, water pumps, oil pumps,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs107,018.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 210.13
Dividend: 2.80
Yield (%): 0.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about SNFS.NS

BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct

* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Sundram Fasteners gets approval for draft scheme of amalgamation with Sundram Precision Components

* Says approval by board, draft scheme of amalgamation between Sundram Precision Components Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 24 2017

BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises

* Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 872 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.68 billion rupees

May 24 2017
