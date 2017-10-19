Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)
SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange
774.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
774.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.64%)
-5.00 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
779.00
779.00
Open
783.00
783.00
Day's High
786.50
786.50
Day's Low
771.50
771.50
Volume
107,140
107,140
Avg. Vol
273,860
273,860
52-wk High
837.00
837.00
52-wk Low
481.77
481.77
About
Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,091.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|141.03
|Dividend:
|4.20
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
MOVES-Sanne Group appoints Stuart Harris as global facilities director
Oct 19 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Thursday appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.
MOVES- Sanne, Tilney, Direct Line, Robeco, Raiffeisen
Sept 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-UK's Sanne Group names Oliver Morris head of EMEA private equity
Sept 8 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Friday named Oliver Morris as head of its EMEA private equity.