Senior PLC (SNR.L)
SNR.L on London Stock Exchange
279.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
279.60
Open
280.10
Day's High
283.40
Day's Low
279.20
Volume
569,345
Avg. Vol
1,246,210
52-wk High
291.80
52-wk Low
161.00
About
Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,171.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|419.42
|Dividend:
|2.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.04
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.88
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.79
|15.18
