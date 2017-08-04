Edition:
Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)

SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.40 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs466.75
Open
Rs474.90
Day's High
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs466.75
Volume
139,902
Avg. Vol
296,455
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs216.05

Sobha Limited is engaged in the construction and development of residential and commercial projects. The Company is also engaged in contractual projects. It has completed approximately 390 projects in both real estate and contracts verticals with a total developed area of over 81.64 million square feet. Its residential projects... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs45,566.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 96.30
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about SOBH.NS

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees

* Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wdhY7J Further company coverage:

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

* June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Sobha approves share buyback ‍​

* Says approved share buyback ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2v53Ywk Further company coverage:

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback

* Says ‍board to consider buy-back of equity shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees

May 16 2017
