Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

828.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs829.90
Open
Rs857.00
Day's High
Rs857.00
Day's Low
Rs820.00
Volume
840
Avg. Vol
24,083
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05

About

Somany Ceramics Limited is a manufacturer and marketer of tiles and offers a range of sanitary ware and bath fittings. The Company is engaged in manufacturing ceramic/vitrified wall and floor tiles. It operates through Ceramic Tiles and Allied products segment. It offers a range of decor solutions across a range of products and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs35,204.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.38
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.62 11.32
ROE: -- 9.06 15.18

