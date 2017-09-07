Edition:
Sofina SA (SOF.BR)

SOF.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

127.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.30 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€128.25
Open
€128.35
Day's High
€128.35
Day's Low
€127.30
Volume
14,854
Avg. Vol
13,304
52-wk High
€135.15
52-wk Low
€121.05

Sofina SA is a Belgium-based holding company that invests, directly and indirectly, in companies from various sectors. In the sector of Energy & Services the Company has interest in GDF Suez, International Power, Exmar, bioMerieux, Suez Environnement. In the sector of Retail Sofina invests in Colruyt and Delhaize; the Consumer... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,382.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.25
Dividend: 2.56
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

BRIEF-Sofina H1 net income group share increases to 190.8 million euros

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 190.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

Sep 07 2017
