Solvay SA (SOLB.BR)

BASF boosts nylon business with 1.6 billion euro Solvay deal FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS German chemicals group BASF has strengthened its nylon business by agreeing to buy the global polyamide business from Belgian rival Solvay for 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

