Solvay SA (SOLB.BR)
SOLB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
124.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Solvay SA is a Belgium-based international chemical and advanced materials company. The Company has five segments. Its Advanced Formulations segment consists of Novecare, Coatis and Aroma Performance. Its Advanced Materials Segment consists of Specialty Polymers, Special Chemicals and Silica. Its Performance Chemicals segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BASF boosts nylon business with 1.6 billion euro Solvay deal
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS German chemicals group BASF has strengthened its nylon business by agreeing to buy the global polyamide business from Belgian rival Solvay for 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).
UPDATE 2-BASF boosts nylon business with 1.6 bln euro Solvay deal
* Business had 2016 sales of 1.32 bln euros (Adds details on logic and financial impact, shares)
Celanese, Blackstone to form acetate tow joint venture
June 18 Specialty material company Celanese Corp said on Sunday it agreed with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP to combine their cellulose acetate tow units to form a bigger supplier of the material used in cigarette filters.