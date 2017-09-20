Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

Edition:
About

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company's operating business units include Mining and,... (more)

Latest News about SOLJ.J

South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors

JOHANNESBURG Shares in South African petrochemicals and energy firm Sasol dropped sharply on Wednesday after it said it was looking at raising $980 million in a share sale to fund a buy- out of indebted black investors.

Sep 20 2017

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors

* Sasol to write off $900 mln from empowerment deal (Re-leads with plan for share issue)

Sep 20 2017

S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.

May 31 2017

South Africa's Sasol says maintains output after refinery blast

CAPE TOWN South African petrochemical group Sasol said on Tuesday it had enough oil reserves to meet market requirements following an explosion at its 108,000 barrel per day Natref refinery on Monday.

May 23 2017

South African refinery blast injures 11, some operations halted

JOHANNESBURG A blast on Monday at South Africa's Natref oil refinery injured 11 people and forced the shutdown of operations close to the 108,000 barrel per day facility but production at the main refinery continued, Sasol said.

May 22 2017
