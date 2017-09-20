Sasol Ltd (SOLJ.J)

South Africa's Sasol plans share issue to buy out black empowerment investors JOHANNESBURG Shares in South African petrochemicals and energy firm Sasol dropped sharply on Wednesday after it said it was looking at raising $980 million in a share sale to fund a buy- out of indebted black investors.

S.Africa's Sasol to apply for delay to 2020 air pollution deadline JOHANNESBURG, May 31 South African petrochemicals group Sasol will apply to postpone a 2020 deadline for meeting stricter air pollution laws, the company said on Wednesday.

South Africa's Sasol says maintains output after refinery blast CAPE TOWN South African petrochemical group Sasol said on Tuesday it had enough oil reserves to meet market requirements following an explosion at its 108,000 barrel per day Natref refinery on Monday.