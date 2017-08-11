Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)
SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
106.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.00 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs105.80
Open
Rs106.00
Day's High
Rs108.60
Day's Low
Rs106.00
Volume
63,015
Avg. Vol
402,940
52-wk High
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55
About
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of steering systems and other auto components for the passenger car and utility vehicle manufacturers. The Company offers its products to the automobile manufacturers. Its products portfolio includes tilt steering column, intermediate shaft for column... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,374.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|198.74
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges
* June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF- Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen
* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total
BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 232.5 million rupees versus 271.9 million rupees year ago