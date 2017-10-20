Edition:
United States

Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA (SOND.CS)

SOND.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

761.10MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-4.90 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
null766.00
Open
null773.00
Day's High
null784.00
Day's Low
null761.10
Volume
1,825
Avg. Vol
5,493
52-wk High
null865.00
52-wk Low
null285.00

Chart for

About

Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA is a Morocco-based company specializing in the manufacture of steel products. It offers round reinforcing bars, used for reinforcement of construction materials; merchant bars, used for mechanical construction and steel framework structures, and wire rods, used to make nails and springs. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.48
Market Cap(Mil.): 2,968.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3.90
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates