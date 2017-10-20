Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA (SOND.CS)
SOND.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
761.10MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-4.90 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
null766.00
Open
null773.00
Day's High
null784.00
Day's Low
null761.10
Volume
1,825
Avg. Vol
5,493
52-wk High
null865.00
52-wk Low
null285.00
About
Ste Nationale de Siderurgie SA is a Morocco-based company specializing in the manufacture of steel products. It offers round reinforcing bars, used for reinforcement of construction materials; merchant bars, used for mechanical construction and steel framework structures, and wire rods, used to make nails and springs. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|2,968.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3.90
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18