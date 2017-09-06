Sophos Group PLC (SOPH.L)

BRIEF-Sophos hikes FY billings guidance * "STRONG MOMENTUM IN BILLINGS GROWTH WE REPORTED IN Q1 FY18 HAS ACCELERATED IN OUR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER TO DATE"

BRIEF-Sophos CISO elected to anti-malware testing standards board * Sophos CISO Norm Laudermilch elected to the board of the anti-malware testing standards organization (AMTSO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sophos appoints Clarissa Peterson as senior vice president * Sophos appoints Clarissa Peterson as senior vice president and chief human resources officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

WannaCry attack is good business for cyber security firms SAN FRANCISCO For Kris Hagerman, chief executive of UK-based cyber security firm Sophos Group Plc , the past week could have been bad. The WannaCry "ransomware" attack hobbled some of its hospital customers in Britain's National Health Service, forcing them to turn away ambulances and cancel surgeries. |