Software AG (SOWGn.DE)

SOWGn.DE on Xetra

41.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.42 (+3.50%)
Prev Close
€40.54
Open
€39.00
Day's High
€43.25
Day's Low
€38.22
Volume
1,412,548
Avg. Vol
221,492
52-wk High
€43.38
52-wk Low
€30.28

About

Software AG is a Germany-based software developer and provider of information technology (IT) platforms for businesses. The Company operates in three segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural and Consulting. The Digital Business Platform (DBP) segment focuses on integration, business process management and big... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,206.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 76.40
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about SOWGn.DE

UPDATE 1-Software AG to launch Internet of Things division

* Shares down 6 pct in early Frankfurt trade (New throughout)

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Software AG converts outstanding shares into registered shares

* ‍HAS CONVERTED ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PRESENTLY 76,400,000 INTO REGISTERED SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 04 2017
