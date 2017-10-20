Software AG (SOWGn.DE)
SOWGn.DE on Xetra
41.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Software AG is a Germany-based software developer and provider of information technology (IT) platforms for businesses. The Company operates in three segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural and Consulting. The Digital Business Platform (DBP) segment focuses on integration, business process management and big... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,206.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|76.40
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|1.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Software AG to launch Internet of Things division
* Shares down 6 pct in early Frankfurt trade (New throughout)
BRIEF-Software AG converts outstanding shares into registered shares
* HAS CONVERTED ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PRESENTLY 76,400,000 INTO REGISTERED SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)