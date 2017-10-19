Edition:
United States

S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)

SPAP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

405.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.65 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
Rs400.80
Open
Rs410.00
Day's High
Rs425.00
Day's Low
Rs402.00
Volume
15,355
Avg. Vol
27,397
52-wk High
Rs484.00
52-wk Low
Rs265.00

Chart for

About

S.P. Apparels Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of knitted garments for infants and children. The Company operates in two divisions: Garment Division and Retail Division. The Company manufactures and retails menswear garments in India under the brand Crocodile. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,204.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25.17
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.68 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.06 11.32
ROE: -- 10.48 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates