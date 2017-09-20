Edition:
United States

Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

SPD.L on London Stock Exchange

388.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.30 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
386.70
Open
387.90
Day's High
392.50
Day's Low
384.20
Volume
474,046
Avg. Vol
1,506,174
52-wk High
424.40
52-wk Low
266.84

Chart for

About

Sports Direct International plc is a sporting goods retailer, and it operates a portfolio of sports, fitness, fashion and lifestyle fascias, and brands. The Company's segments include Sports Retail, Brands and Premium Lifestyle. Its Sports Retail segment includes the results of the United Kingdom and international retail network... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,103.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 542.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 36.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.60 11.32
ROE: -- 11.40 15.18

Latest News about SPD.L

LPC: Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing

LONDON Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

Sep 20 2017

LPC-Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing

LONDON, Sept 20 Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

Sep 20 2017

UK fashion chain French Connection racks up narrower loss

British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a narrower operating loss for the first half and said it was making progress in its attempt to return to profitability.

Sep 19 2017

UPDATE 2-UK fashion chain French Connection racks up narrower loss

Sept 19 British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a narrower operating loss for the first half and said it was making progress in its attempt to return to profitability.

Sep 19 2017

Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote

SHIREBROOK, England The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.

Sep 06 2017

UPDATE 3-Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote

SHIREBROOK, England, Sept 6 The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.

Sep 06 2017

Sports Direct AGM ends, result of chairman vote to come later

SHIREBROOK, England Sept 6 The annual shareholders' meeting of Sports Direct has concluded with the firm saying the results of investor votes will be announced through the Regulatory News Service (RNS) later on Wednesday.

Sep 06 2017

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 6

Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower at 7372.92 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.27 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Sep 06 2017

Sports Direct reiterates earnings guidance ahead of shareholder meeting

LONDON, Sept 6 British retailer Sports Direct said on Wednesday it remained optimistic on its trading outlook, reiterating its earnings guidance for the current year.

Sep 06 2017

Sports Direct's embattled chairman faces ejection at annual meeting

LONDON, Sept 6 Sports Direct's embattled chairman Keith Hellawell could be forced to honour a pledge to step down on Wednesday if independent shareholders don't back him at the British retailer's annual meeting.

Sep 05 2017
» More SPD.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates