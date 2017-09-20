Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

LPC: Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing LONDON Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

LPC-Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing LONDON, Sept 20 Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-UK fashion chain French Connection racks up narrower loss Sept 19 British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a narrower operating loss for the first half and said it was making progress in its attempt to return to profitability.

UPDATE 3-Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote SHIREBROOK, England, Sept 6 The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.

Sports Direct AGM ends, result of chairman vote to come later SHIREBROOK, England Sept 6 The annual shareholders' meeting of Sports Direct has concluded with the firm saying the results of investor votes will be announced through the Regulatory News Service (RNS) later on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 6 Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower at 7372.92 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.27 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Sports Direct reiterates earnings guidance ahead of shareholder meeting LONDON, Sept 6 British retailer Sports Direct said on Wednesday it remained optimistic on its trading outlook, reiterating its earnings guidance for the current year.