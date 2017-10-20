Spie SA (SPIE.PA)
SPIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
22.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.11 (-0.49%)
€-0.11 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€22.58
€22.58
Open
€22.57
€22.57
Day's High
€22.79
€22.79
Day's Low
€22.30
€22.30
Volume
333,689
333,689
Avg. Vol
248,644
248,644
52-wk High
€27.40
€27.40
52-wk Low
€16.51
€16.51
About
Spie SA is a France-based company, which provides multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. The Company helps its customers design, build, operate and maintain energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly facilities. It focuses its development on three activities: Mechanical and Electrical Services,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,461.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|154.08
|Dividend:
|0.16
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18