SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)
SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
17,229.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-241.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
17,470.00
Open
17,585.00
Day's High
17,587.00
Day's Low
17,229.00
Volume
997,947
Avg. Vol
636,359
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00
About
The SPAR Group Ltd (SPAR) is a South Africa-based company, which offers retail merchandising and field marketing services. It is a wholesaler and distributor of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores, Build it builders' merchandise outlets, TOPS at SPAR liquor stores and multiple other branded group retail outlets in Southern... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R33,183.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|192.60
|Dividend:
|240.00
|Yield (%):
|3.77
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18
BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents
* Spar group ltd - interim dividend declared 240 cents per share