Edition:
United States

SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

17,229.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-241.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
17,470.00
Open
17,585.00
Day's High
17,587.00
Day's Low
17,229.00
Volume
997,947
Avg. Vol
636,359
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00

Chart for

About

The SPAR Group Ltd (SPAR) is a South Africa-based company, which offers retail merchandising and field marketing services. It is a wholesaler and distributor of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores, Build it builders' merchandise outlets, TOPS at SPAR liquor stores and multiple other branded group retail outlets in Southern... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.62
Market Cap(Mil.): R33,183.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 192.60
Dividend: 240.00
Yield (%): 3.77

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Latest News about SPPJ.J

BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents

* Spar group ltd - ‍interim dividend declared 240 cents per share​

May 31 2017
» More SPPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates