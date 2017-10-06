Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

Edition:
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited is engaged in the research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering (Pharmacy). The Company operates through Pharmaceuticals Research & Development segment. Its programs include Xelpros, Elepsia XR, Baclofen GRS, Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Nanodispers...


BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS

* Announces top-line results of phase III efficacy study & duration of action study for Baclofen GRS

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc

* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2q6aPWX Further company coverage:

May 05 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research to consider raising of additional funds

* Says to consider a proposal for raising of additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 02 2017
