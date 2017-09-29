Edition:
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)

SPRM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.75SGD
9:27pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
$2.73
Day's High
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.73
Volume
1,358,600
Avg. Vol
6,831,647
52-wk High
$3.81
52-wk Low
$2.54

About

Singapore Press Holdings Limited is a media company. The Company's businesses include newspapers, magazines, book publishing, online, properties, events/outdoor, radio and healthcare sector. The company also runs meal and catering and physiotherapy and rehabilitation services. Its English/Malay/Tamil Media group consists of the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,369.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,600.65
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 3.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.38 11.32
ROE: -- 4.56 15.18

Latest News about SPRM.SI

BRIEF-Singapore Press completes divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings

* Completion of divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

* Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement

* Entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement with Mediacorp

Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says Chan Heng Loon Alan is retiring as the CEO

* Appoints Ng Yat Chung as non-executive non-independent director for SPH REIT Management Pte

Jul 31 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says units won tender for 99-year lease of land at price of S$1.13 bln

* Successful Tender For Mixed Development At Upper Serangoon Road

Jun 21 2017

BRIEF-Singapore press updates on investment in an associated company

* Co through unit holds 1 million new ordinary shares in RSPL amounting to 33.33% of its share capital for S$980,000

Jun 08 2017

RPT-BRIEF-Telenor in online classified M&A deals with Schibsted, Singapore Press

* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds

May 12 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings announces divestment of stake in 701Search Pte Ltd

* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 11 2017

BRIEF-Telenor in online classified M&A deals with Schibsted, Singapore Press

* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds

May 11 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters healthcare sector with acquisition of Orange Valley Healthcare

* SPH enters healthcare sector with acquisition of Orange Valley Healthcare

Apr 25 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates