Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
SPT.L on London Stock Exchange
90.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
90.75
Open
90.75
Day's High
91.75
Day's Low
90.50
Volume
231,603
Avg. Vol
611,812
52-wk High
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75
About
Spirent Communications plc enables service provider networks, data centers, enterprise information technology (IT), mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things to communicate and collaborate. The Company's segments include Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£552.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|611.74
|Dividend:
|1.27
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Spirent HY operating profit of $11.3 million
* H1 REVENUE 213.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 213.5 MILLION USD YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Spirent Communications says Bill Thomas will become non-executive chairman
* Bill Thomas will become non-executive chairman of board with effect from 19 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Spirent Communications reports Q1 revenue $106.4 mln
* Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year