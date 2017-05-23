Edition:
O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)

SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

262.50CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.50Kč (+2.14%)
Prev Close
257.00Kč
Open
259.60Kč
Day's High
264.00Kč
Day's Low
258.00Kč
Volume
338,470
Avg. Vol
80,523
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč

About

O2 Czech Republic as, formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as, is a Czech Republic-based company engaged in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The Company’s business is divided into two segments: Fixed, providing network communications services using a fixed network, WiFi infrastructure and information and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč81,432.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 310.22
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 6.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about SPTT.PR

BRIEF-Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies

* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies

May 23 2017

BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share

* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations

May 10 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates