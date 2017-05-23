O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)
SPTT.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
262.50CZK
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.50Kč (+2.14%)
Prev Close
257.00Kč
Open
259.60Kč
Day's High
264.00Kč
Day's Low
258.00Kč
Volume
338,470
Avg. Vol
80,523
52-wk High
297.00Kč
52-wk Low
222.20Kč
About
O2 Czech Republic as, formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as, is a Czech Republic-based company engaged in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The Company’s business is divided into two segments: Fixed, providing network communications services using a fixed network, WiFi infrastructure and information and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Kč81,432.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|310.22
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|6.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|25.18
|15.18
BRIEF-Six firms to take part in Czech auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says 6 firms to take part in auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies
BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share
* AGM approves shareholder payout of CZK 21/share -investor relations