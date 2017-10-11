Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says ‍SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp * Says ‍SREI Group, CBL Corp signs MOU to explore offering surety and guarantee products in India​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2y8J0AJ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund * Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund

India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.