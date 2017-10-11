Edition:
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs116.95
Open
Rs117.40
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs113.60
Volume
423,345
Avg. Vol
2,298,558
52-wk High
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65

About

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited is an infrastructure finance company. The Company is engaged in the business of financing of companies or of providing infrastructural facilities. The Company's segments include Financial Services and Infrastructure Equipment Services. It has a portfolio in infrastructure sectors, such as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs57,704.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 503.09
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.55 11.32
ROE: -- 6.72 15.18

Latest News about SREI.NS

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says ‍SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp

* Says ‍SREI Group, CBL Corp signs MOU to explore offering surety and guarantee products in India​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2y8J0AJ Further company coverage:

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund

* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 08 2017

India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples

* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees

May 09 2017
