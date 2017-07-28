Edition:
Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SREJ.J)

SREJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,080.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
1,090.00
Open
1,080.00
Day's High
1,100.00
Day's Low
1,079.00
Volume
240,789
Avg. Vol
648,584
52-wk High
1,160.00
52-wk Low
750.00

About

Sirius Real Estate Limited (Sirius) is a real estate holding company. The Company is engaged in the investment in and operation and development of commercial property to provide workspace in Germany. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 business parks across Germany. The Company offers a range of products, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.14
Market Cap(Mil.): £553.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 926.15
Dividend: 1.35
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Latest News about SREJ.J

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate says private placement to raise about EUR 25 mln

* ANNOUNCE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 39,888,185 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION1 TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate updates on completion of acquisition of two properties

* Completion of acquisition of two properties for a combined total acquisition cost of eur 24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 04 2017

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate completes acquisition of two properties

* Says completion of acquisition of two properties for combined total acquisition cost of EUR 24.5 million

Jul 04 2017
