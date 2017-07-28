Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SREJ.J)

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate says private placement to raise about EUR 25 mln * ANNOUNCE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 39,888,185 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION1 TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate updates on completion of acquisition of two properties * Completion of acquisition of two properties for a combined total acquisition cost of eur 24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: