Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS)

SRES.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

14.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs14.20
Open
Rs14.30
Day's High
Rs14.30
Day's Low
Rs14.00
Volume
724,815
Avg. Vol
4,834,282
52-wk High
Rs22.50
52-wk Low
Rs11.25

About

Shree Renuka Sugars Limited is an agri-business and bio-energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of sugar manufacturing, sugar refining, sugar trading, ethanol and co-generation. Its segments include Sugar, Trading, Co-Generation, Ethanol, Engineering and Other. The Sugar segment produces white sugar, molasses and... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about SRES.NS

UPDATE 1-India's Renuka fires 900 workers at Brazil sugar mills -sources

RIBEIRAO PRETO, Oct 17 Renuka do Brasil, a subsidiary of India's sugar maker Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , has fired around 900 people from its two cane mills in Brazil and returned to owners most of the land it used to lease to plant cane, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil court suspends auction of Shree Renuka sugar mill -BNDES

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 A Brazilian court has suspended the judicial auction of a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd scheduled for Monday, after a request from state bank BNDES, the bank said in a statement.

Sep 04 2017

Brazil court suspends auction of Shree Renuka sugar mill -source

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 A Brazilian court has suspended the judicial auction of a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd scheduled for Monday, after a request from state bank BNDES, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Monday.

Sep 04 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Raízen wants to bid for Shree Renuka ethanol mill -sources

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA is interested in bidding for an ethanol mill owned by the Brazilian subsidiary of India's sugar producer Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , which will be auctioned in early September, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Aug 24 2017

Brazil's Raízen interested in ethanol mill owned by India's Shree Renuka -sources

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA is interested in bidding for an ethanol mill owned by the Brazilian subsidiary of India's sugar producer Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , which will be auctioned in early September, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Shree Renuka Sugars board approves terms of proposed debt restructuring package

* Says board approverd terms of proposed debt restructuring package to be submitted to joint lenders forum Source text - http://bit.ly/2u4BFMs Further company coverage:

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-India's Shree Renuka Sugars to consider raising funds in one or more tranches

* Says to consider fund raising, in one or more tranches Source text - http://bit.ly/2vADUsM Further company coverage:

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-India's Shree Renuka Sugars posts March-qtr loss

* Profit in March quarter last year was 474 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 18.51 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sdpdtt) Further company coverage:

May 29 2017
