Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (SRIK.NS)
SRIK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
330.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.65 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs323.65
Open
Rs325.35
Day's High
Rs336.00
Day's Low
Rs325.00
Volume
65,327
Avg. Vol
91,588
52-wk High
Rs402.90
52-wk Low
Rs239.50
About
Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited is engaged in the manufacture and supply of ductile iron (DI) pipe. The Company offers public utility services for water infrastructure development. It also produces low ash metallurgical (LAM) coke, sinter liquid metal and power for captive consumption in its integrated complex. In addition, it... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,199.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.76
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|1.81
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18