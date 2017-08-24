Edition:
Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

SRP.L on London Stock Exchange

117.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
117.00
Open
117.20
Day's High
118.80
Day's Low
116.60
Volume
984,454
Avg. Vol
2,407,177
52-wk High
151.10
52-wk Low
104.50

About

Serco Group plc is a provider of public services. The Company's segments are UK Central Government, which offers services for sectors, including defense, justice & immigration and transport delivered to the United Kingdom Government and devolved authorities; UK & Europe Local & Regional Government, which offers services for... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,285.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,098.56
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

Latest News about SRP.L

BRIEF-Serco awarded contract to manage Texas department of transportation traffic management center

* Serco awarded new contract to manage the Texas department of transportation traffic management center

Aug 24 2017

Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism

EDINBURGH, Aug 3 British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg liability driven investing portfolio

* Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio

Jul 20 2017

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.

Jun 20 2017

Britain's Serco Group wins $2 bln Australian contract

June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.

Jun 20 2017

BRIEF-Serco Group partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust

* ‍Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning​

Jun 15 2017

BRIEF-Serco says awarded new $101 million contract

* Serco awarded new $101 million contract to manage hazardous materials for Defense Logistics Agency

Jun 12 2017
