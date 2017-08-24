Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)
BRIEF-Serco awarded contract to manage Texas department of transportation traffic management center
* Serco awarded new contract to manage the Texas department of transportation traffic management center
Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism
EDINBURGH, Aug 3 British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.
BRIEF-Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg liability driven investing portfolio
* Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio
UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Britain's Serco Group wins $2 bln Australian contract
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Serco Group partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust
* Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning
BRIEF-Serco says awarded new $101 million contract
* Serco awarded new $101 million contract to manage hazardous materials for Defense Logistics Agency