SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)
SRPG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.39EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.30 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
€17.69
Open
€17.68
Day's High
€17.68
Day's Low
€17.13
Volume
38,266
Avg. Vol
74,990
52-wk High
€26.88
52-wk Low
€16.55
About
SRP Groupe SA is a France-based company, which is a parent of fashion-engaged subsidiary Showroomprive.com SARL. Showroomprive.com SARL operates an Internet discount store. The Company runs exclusive members only private sales featuring ready-to-wear for men, women and children, fashion accessories, lingerie, beauty products,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Showroomprive H1 net revenue raises at 306.2 million euros
* H1 NET REVENUE EUR 306.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 240.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Vipshop to sell 4.48 pct stake in SRP Groupe
* Launched sale of remaining shares of SRP Groupe representing c.4.48 pct of share capital and 3.11 pct voting rights of the co via ABB
BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE