SSE PLC (SSE.L)
SSE.L on London Stock Exchange
1,386.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
1,392.00
Open
1,393.00
Day's High
1,400.00
Day's Low
1,376.00
Volume
2,566,086
Avg. Vol
3,885,985
52-wk High
1,612.00
52-wk Low
1,341.00
About
SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company's segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£14,147.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,020.72
|Dividend:
|63.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
BRIEF-Norsk Hydro wins regulatory approval of Sapa takeover
* Competition authorities have approved the acquisition of Sapa
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 1
Sept 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SSE hedges 1.2 bln pounds worth of pension longevity risks-adviser
LONDON, Aug 9 British energy utility SSE has hedged 1.2 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) of longevity risk in two of its defined benefit pension schemes, adviser Hymans Robertson said on Thursday.
UPDATE 2-Norway's Hydro in $3.2 bln deal for aluminium firm Sapa
* Orkla continues drive towards pure-play consumer goods maker