Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)

BRIEF-Sandstorm sells 14,290 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 * Sandstorm Gold announces third quarter production numbers, provides asset updates

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources * Has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources Inc.

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold ‍announces disposition of 10.8 mln common shares of Mason Resources for gross proceeds of C$2.8 mln​ * Sandstorm Gold Ltd - ‍announcing disposition of 10.8 million common shares of Mason Resources Corp for gross proceeds of C$2.8 million​

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln * Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces

BRIEF-SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING * SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources * Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q1 revenue of $18.8 mln vs $13.4 mln * Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 15,558 ounces versus 11,381 ounces