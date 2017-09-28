SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)
SSPG.L on London Stock Exchange
567.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company's segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,694.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|475.23
|Dividend:
|3.20
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|74.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.84
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.60
|15.18
UK's SSP Group expects 11.4 pct rise in full-year revenue
Sept 28 Food travel company SSP Group said it expects full-year revenue to be 11.4 percent higher than last year as an increase in passenger numbers at airports boosted sales in the final quarter.
BRIEF-SSP Group H1 revenue 1.07 bln STG vs 896.7 mln STG
* H1 operating profit 41.8 million STG versus 29.9 million STG