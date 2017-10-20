Stabilus SA (STAB.DE)
STAB.DE on Xetra
77.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
77.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.62 (-0.79%)
€-0.62 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
€78.46
€78.46
Open
€78.23
€78.23
Day's High
€79.06
€79.06
Day's Low
€77.47
€77.47
Volume
18,373
18,373
Avg. Vol
34,075
34,075
52-wk High
€81.19
€81.19
52-wk Low
€42.95
€42.95
About
Stabilus SA, formerly Servus HoldCo SARL is a Luxembourg-based company. The Company is the automotive and industrial supplier. It develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. Its products in the automotive segment are used in a broad range of applications such as tailgates, hoods, doors and convertibl... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,922.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.70
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18