STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)

STAGn.DE on Xetra

82.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€82.02
Open
€82.20
Day's High
€82.65
Day's Low
€81.80
Volume
55,452
Avg. Vol
328,423
52-wk High
€83.91
52-wk Low
€41.41

About

Stada Arzneimittel AG is a Germany-based holding company active in the pharmaceutical sector and healthcare market. The Company develops and markets products with off-patent active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary business segments are Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment comprises low-priced and... (more)

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,113.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 62.34
Dividend: 0.72
Yield (%): 0.88

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

LPC-Bankers pitch €3bn-equiv debt deal for PAI’s Refresco bid

LONDON, Oct 3 Bankers are pitching debt financings of around €3bn-equivalent to back French private equity firm PAI Partners’ take private offer for Dutch juice bottling company Refresco, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Oct 03 2017

LPC-Europe's leveraged loan market shows strength and depth

LONDON, Sept 28 Over €5bn cleared Europe’s leveraged loan market via five jumbo deals in September and a further €5bn is set to launch from three more loans, illustrating the market's capacity to digest a number of sizeable transactions at the same time.

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Appointment of five new supervisory board members at Stada -Bain Capital, Cinven

* dgap-news: bain capital and cinven announce appointment of five new supervisory board members at stada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Stada says elects Guenter von Au as new chairman

* dgap-adhoc: stada arzneimittel ag: supervisory board of stada arzneimittel ag elects dr. Günter von au as new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Sep 27 2017

MOVES-UBS hires MacKenzie for EMEA leveraged capital markets

LONDON, Sept 27 UBS has hired Bruce MacKenzie as a managing director in EMEA leveraged capital markets (LCM), reporting to David Slade, the bank's global co-head of leveraged finance.

Sep 27 2017

UPDATE 2-CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen - Bloomberg

Sept 26 CVC Capital Partners and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Sep 26 2017

LPC: Big funds lose bite as new investors flood European lev loans

LONDON Europe's largest CLO managers are losing their influence over Europe's leveraged loan market as more diverse streams of money flows into the space.

Sep 18 2017

LPC-Big funds lose bite as new investors flood European lev loans

LONDON, Sept 18 Europe's largest CLO managers are losing their influence over Europe's leveraged loan market as more diverse streams of money flows into the space.

Sep 18 2017

Stada finally out with high-yield bonds

LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - The bond portion of Stada's jumbo buyout financing backing its takeover by Bain Capital and Cinven finally hit screens on Friday morning.

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Stada says investigation finds no misconduct by execs

* Says external law firm’s investigation of certain former execs didn't find evidence of self-enrichment, bribery or other criminal activity‍​

Sep 15 2017
