STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA)

STM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.88EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
€16.70
Open
€16.76
Day's High
€16.94
Day's Low
€16.76
Volume
2,159,371
Avg. Vol
2,850,183
52-wk High
€17.26
52-wk Low
€7.15

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company's segments include Automotive... (more)

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): €15,467.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 911.11
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 1.01

P/E (TTM): -- 23.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.83 11.32
ROE: -- -18.83 15.18

