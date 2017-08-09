Edition:
Stantec Inc (STN.TO)

STN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.38 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$35.69
Open
$35.63
Day's High
$36.09
Day's Low
$35.63
Volume
146,167
Avg. Vol
154,001
52-wk High
$36.85
52-wk Low
$28.74

Chart for

About

Stantec Inc. is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company's operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services. The Company's services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,105.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 113.82
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 1.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about STN.TO

BRIEF-Stantec Inc Q2 earnings per share C$0.85

* Stantec reports second quarter 2017 results with overall 4.5% organic gross revenue growth

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO

* Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston

Jun 21 2017

BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

* Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings

May 11 2017

BRIEF-Stantec posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

* Stantec reports good q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings

May 11 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Hill International Inc (HIL.N) $5.00 0.00
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN.OQ) $29.60 -0.01
Aecom (ACM.N) $35.32 +0.07
Fluor Corporation (NEW) (FLR.N) $43.19 +0.13

