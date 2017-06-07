Stenprop Ltd (STPJ.J)
1,960.00ZAc
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Stenprop Limited is engaged in real estate property investment. The Company, through its geographical segments, including United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland, is engaged in the rental of investment properties. The Company has a portfolio consisting of real estate assets diversified across the office, retail, logistics and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,750.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|291.72
|Dividend:
|66.76
|Yield (%):
|6.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Stenprop says to buy MLI Portfolio,C2 Capital Ltd for 130.5 mln stg
* Has reached agreement to acquire mli portfolio ,management business that has built up and managed portfolio, c2 capital limited
Earnings vs. Estimates
