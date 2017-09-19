Edition:
Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

867.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.90 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs874.55
Open
Rs870.50
Day's High
Rs874.55
Day's Low
Rs863.45
Volume
37,346
Avg. Vol
367,043
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.20

About

Strides Shasun Limited, formerly Strides Arcolab Limited, is a vertically integrated global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations, as well as biotech. Its business segments include Pharmaceutical and Biotech businesses. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs77,648.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 89.49
Dividend: 4.50
Yield (%): 0.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about STSA.NS

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2x75CQP Further company coverage:

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets

* Says receives USFDA approval for potassium citrate extended-release tablets

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2v8XIHt Further company coverage:

Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 57.8 million rupees versus 324.7 million rupees last year

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules

* Says receives USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules

Jul 23 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

* Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

Jul 02 2017

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun says CCI approves scheme of arrangement

* CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences

Jun 30 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

Jun 11 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules

Jun 08 2017
