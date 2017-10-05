Edition:
Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)

STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs257.00
Open
Rs258.00
Day's High
Rs261.20
Day's Low
Rs254.45
Volume
403,720
Avg. Vol
2,048,199
52-wk High
Rs278.00
52-wk Low
Rs87.00

Sterlite Technologies Ltd is a global technology company. The Company is engaged in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks. Its digital networks focused business products, services and software includes optical communication products, network and system integration services and operations support systems... (more)

Beta: 2.34
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs103,443.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 400.55
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.48

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.78 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.57 11.32
ROE: -- 6.86 15.18

BRIEF-Sterlite Technologies to enable UAE-based DU roll out futuristic networks

* To ‍enable UAE-based co DU to roll out futuristic networks, IOT & Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) services over the next 3 years

Oct 05 2017
