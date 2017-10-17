Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe * Says ‍SSWL bags big repeat order of caravan wheels from Europe.​

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees​ * Says ‍estimated value of contract is about 220 million rupees for period of 4 years​

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​ * Says ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 7 pct in Sept * Says in september 2017, total wheel rim sales of 1.3 million, up 7 percent

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits * Gets shareholders' nod for enhancing borrowing limits to INR 20 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xLl1a1 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe * Says sswl receives additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional caravan wheel order from Europe * Order covers supplies of about 27,000 steel wheels in two months; wheels to be shipped from co's Chennai plant Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vXUTo0) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Steel Strips Wheels June-qtr profit falls about 5 pct * Profit in June quarter last year was 172.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 3.67 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vUJji5) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales of 1.3 mln in July * Says exports shipments were down 30 pct in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: