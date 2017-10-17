Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)
897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs9.10 (+1.02%)
Rs887.90
Rs898.40
Rs898.40
Rs879.00
7,537
8,561
Rs958.00
Rs480.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,869.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15.56
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe
* Says SSWL bags big repeat order of caravan wheels from Europe.
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees
* Says estimated value of contract is about 220 million rupees for period of 4 years
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market
* Says gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 7 pct in Sept
* Says in september 2017, total wheel rim sales of 1.3 million, up 7 percent
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits
* Gets shareholders' nod for enhancing borrowing limits to INR 20 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xLl1a1 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe
* Says sswl receives additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional caravan wheel order from Europe
* Order covers supplies of about 27,000 steel wheels in two months; wheels to be shipped from co's Chennai plant Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vXUTo0) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Steel Strips Wheels June-qtr profit falls about 5 pct
* Profit in June quarter last year was 172.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 3.67 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vUJji5) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales of 1.3 mln in July
* Says exports shipments were down 30 pct in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says gets caravan wheel order from EU caravan market
* Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheel order from Europe