Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)

UPDATE 1-Worker killed at Suncor's Millennium oil sands mine CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 20 A contractor was killed in an incident at Suncor Energy's Millennium oil sands mine near Fort McMurray, northern Alberta, on Friday morning, a Suncor spokeswoman said.

UPDATE 1-More than 120 birds dead at Suncor-owned Canada oil sands mine CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 More than 120 birds in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta were killed after getting caught in a pond of oil sands byproducts operated by the country's largest producer, Suncor Energy Inc, the local regulator said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-Suncor, Total SA argue over cost of Fort Hills project CALGARY, Alberta/PARIS, July 27 Canada's Suncor Energy Inc is in a dispute with Total SA after the French company said it would not provide any more funding for the Fort Hills oil sands project in northern Alberta, the two companies said on Thursday.

