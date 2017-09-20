Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)
SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
250.90INR
19 Oct 2017
250.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.00 (-2.34%)
Rs-6.00 (-2.34%)
Prev Close
Rs256.90
Rs256.90
Open
Rs258.45
Rs258.45
Day's High
Rs258.70
Rs258.70
Day's Low
Rs248.05
Rs248.05
Volume
12,797
12,797
Avg. Vol
36,853
36,853
52-wk High
Rs273.00
Rs273.00
52-wk Low
Rs132.00
Rs132.00
About
Subros Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing automotive air conditioning parts and accessories of automotive system. It is a manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India. Its product range spans across auto air-conditioning and engine cooling systems for passenger, as well as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,108.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|59.99
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-Subros gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 mln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to increase authorised share capital to 250 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Subros posts June-qtr profit
* Loss after tax in June quarter last year was 13.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.67 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees