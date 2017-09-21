Edition:
United States

Sul America SA (SULA11.SA)

SULA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.80BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.09 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 17.71
Open
R$ 17.72
Day's High
R$ 17.82
Day's Low
R$ 17.65
Volume
777,900
Avg. Vol
960,382
52-wk High
R$ 21.94
52-wk Low
R$ 15.00

Chart for

About

Sul America SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the health insurance sector. The Company's activities are divided into five business segments: Health, which provides health and dental insurance plans to individuals and small, medium and large-sized companies; Damage, which offers property and casualty insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 7,015.94
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 394.15
Dividend: 0.21
Yield (%): 2.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 4.74 15.18

Latest News about SULA11.SA

Fitch Expects to Rate Sul America S.A.'s Fifth Debenture Issuance 'A+(bra)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A+(bra)' Long-term National Rating to Sul America S.A.'s (SASA) fifth issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the fifth debenture issuance is one notch below SASA's Long-term National Rating and equivalent to the existing ratings of the third and fourth debenture issuances. Per Fitch's rating criteria,

Sep 21 2017
» More SULA11.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates