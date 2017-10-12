Edition:
United States

Solium Capital Inc (SUM.TO)

SUM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$10.40
Open
$10.48
Day's High
$10.48
Day's Low
$10.40
Volume
5,900
Avg. Vol
34,804
52-wk High
$11.15
52-wk Low
$7.00

Chart for

About

Solium Capital Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. The Company provides cloud-enabled services for global equity administration, financial reporting and compliance. The Company operates though the segment of administration of equity-based incentive and savings programs for corporations and their employees. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.20
Market Cap(Mil.): $540.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 51.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Latest News about SUM.TO

BRIEF-Solium announces $40 million bought deal financing

* Solium Capital Inc - entered into agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 3.90 million common shares at $10.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Solium Capital acquires Capshare

* Solium Capital Inc - ‍ Capshare will continue to operate as an independent entity, focused on early-stage private companies​

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Solium Q2 earnings per share C$0.033

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc

* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle

May 10 2017

BRIEF-Solium Capital announces Q1 earnings per share $0.050

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 04 2017
» More SUM.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates