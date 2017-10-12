Edition:
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)

SUN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

535.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.45 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs540.20
Open
Rs540.20
Day's High
Rs543.00
Day's Low
Rs532.00
Volume
434,929
Avg. Vol
4,804,535
52-wk High
Rs759.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.70

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceuticals company. The Company's business segments include US Business, Indian Branded Generics Business, Emerging Markets, Global Consumer Healthcare Business and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Its Rest of World segment includes Western Europe, Canada, Australia, New... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.07
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,285,429.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,399.31
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about SUN.NS

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd

* Unit agreed to increase shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd via purchase of 666,985 shares of Ranbaxy Malaysia Source text - http://bit.ly/2g5YoTO Further company coverage:

Oct 12 2017

Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises

* Sun Pharma among top gainers after FDA ends inspection at plant

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility‍​

* Says U.S. FDA inspection at co's Dadra facility‍​ is closed Source text - http://bit.ly/2y97tpz Further company coverage:

Oct 11 2017

Pfizer sues Sun Pharmaceuticals to block generic Bosulif

Pfizer Inc has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a generic manufacturer from selling a cheaper version of leukemia drug Bosulif.

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip Shangvhi as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2hsHpyV Further company coverage:

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit gets U.S. FDA nod for new label for odomzo (sonidegib)

* Says one of co's units received approval from U.S. FDA for new label for odomzo (sonidegib) Source text - http://bit.ly/2f8WIsa Further company coverage:

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Dilip S. Shanghvi as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of dilip s. Shanghvi as managing director

Aug 31 2017

UPDATE 2-India's Sun Pharma reports Q1 loss as generics business suffers

* Expects profit margin to improve in second-half of 2018 (Adds Managing Director comments from conference call)

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posts June-qtr consol loss

* June quarter consol net loss 4.25 billion rupees versus profit 20.34 billion rupees last year

Aug 11 2017
