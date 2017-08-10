Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)
SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
324.15INR
19 Oct 2017
324.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-0.63%)
Rs-2.05 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs326.20
Rs326.20
Open
Rs327.40
Rs327.40
Day's High
Rs329.40
Rs329.40
Day's Low
Rs321.00
Rs321.00
Volume
41,590
41,590
Avg. Vol
256,625
256,625
52-wk High
Rs336.85
Rs336.85
52-wk Low
Rs87.30
Rs87.30
About
Sunteck Realty Limited is a real estate development company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate/real estate development and incidental services. The Company is engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. Its business focuses on designing, developing and managing residential and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs40,979.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|126.42
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls
* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago