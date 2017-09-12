Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)
SUPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
278.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs281.20
Open
Rs284.90
Day's High
Rs284.90
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Volume
12,260
Avg. Vol
114,344
52-wk High
Rs338.00
52-wk Low
Rs175.00
About
Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company engaged in offering automotive cables, speedometers and automotive components/parts. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly control cables, speedo cables and other components for automobiles. The Company's plants are... (more)
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,940.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.87
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|0.40
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engg June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 244 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engineering March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago