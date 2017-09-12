Edition:
Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SUPE.NS)

SUPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

278.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs281.20
Open
Rs284.90
Day's High
Rs284.90
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Volume
12,260
Avg. Vol
114,344
52-wk High
Rs338.00
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company engaged in offering automotive cables, speedometers and automotive components/parts. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly control cables, speedo cables and other components for automobiles. The Company's plants are... (more)

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs38,940.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.87
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.40

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engg June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 244 million rupees year ago

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-India's Suprajit Engineering March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago

May 29 2017
