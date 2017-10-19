Sunstar Realty Development Ltd (SURD.BO)
SURD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
15.90INR
19 Oct 2017
15.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+3.92%)
Rs0.60 (+3.92%)
Prev Close
Rs15.30
Rs15.30
Open
Rs16.00
Rs16.00
Day's High
Rs16.00
Rs16.00
Day's Low
Rs15.10
Rs15.10
Volume
7,609
7,609
Avg. Vol
340,412
340,412
52-wk High
Rs63.00
Rs63.00
52-wk Low
Rs14.25
Rs14.25
About
Sunstar Realty Development Limited is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in construction of other civil engineering projects. The Company is engaged in the development, sale and lease of residential, commercial, retail, industrial and other projects. The Company undertakes customized infrastructure projects. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs3,708.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|236.23
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.