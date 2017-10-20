Edition:
Spur Corporation Ltd (SURJ.J)

SURJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,750.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
2,755.00
Open
2,710.00
Day's High
2,751.00
Day's Low
2,710.00
Volume
32,805
Avg. Vol
77,929
52-wk High
3,508.00
52-wk Low
2,675.00

Chart for

About

Spur Corporation Limited is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, carries on the business of franchisor in predominantly the family sit-down and quick service restaurant markets. The Company's segments include South Africa Manufacturing and distribution, South Africa Franchise-Spur, South Africa... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): R2,983.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 108.48
Dividend: 61.00
Yield (%): 4.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

