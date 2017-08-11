Edition:
Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

SUTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

808.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs813.75
Open
Rs817.30
Day's High
Rs828.30
Day's Low
Rs800.60
Volume
112,449
Avg. Vol
1,233,915
52-wk High
Rs946.00
52-wk Low
Rs434.15

About

Sun TV Network Limited is engaged in providing broadcasting services. The Company operates through Media and Entertainment segment. Its geographical segments include India and Others. It is engaged in producing and broadcasting satellite television and radio software programming in the regional languages of South India. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs318,538.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 394.08
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 1.79

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.35 11.32
ROE: -- 10.98 15.18

Latest News about SUTV.NS

BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network June-qtr profit up 8 pct

* June quarter profit after tax 2.52 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees last year

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Sun TV Network launches digital content platform Sun NXT

* Says launches 'digital content platform Sun NXT'. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 16 2017

BRIEF-India's Sun TV Network March-qtr PAT up marginally

* Sun TV Network ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.41 billion rupees

May 26 2017
