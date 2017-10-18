Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)
220.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.65 (-1.19%)
Rs223.25
Rs225.85
Rs225.90
Rs218.55
282,127
386,801
Rs230.40
Rs149.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs28,078.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|127.28
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.71
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.89
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.15
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Singapore
* Gets product patent from Singapore related to new chemical entities for treating disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghXZxC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in New Zealand
* Product patent corresponds to New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India, Japan
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India and Japan
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Japan
* Patent for new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures process patents in Europe, Japan and New Zealand
* Patents for new chemical entities for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vKB7xV) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 295.7 million rupees versus 325.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia
* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia
BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.
* Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA