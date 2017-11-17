Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB3.SA)
SUZB3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
20.39BRL
17 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.39 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 20.00
Open
R$ 20.19
Day's High
R$ 20.45
Day's Low
R$ 19.96
Volume
1,772,000
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
R$ 21.32
52-wk Low
R$ 19.01
About
Suzano Papel e Celulose S. A. is a vertically integrated producer of paper and eucalyptus pulp. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Company owns the distributor of paper and printing products in South America. The Company has operations across Asia, Europe, North America, South and Central America, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 15,646.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|734.68
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|1.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.85
|15.79
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.77
|12.01
|ROE:
|--
|3.62
|15.91
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Aracruz Celulose SA (ARCZ6.SA)
|--
|--
|Aracruz Celulose SA (ARCZ3.SA)
|--
|--
|Aracruz Celulose SA (ARCZ5.SA)
|--
|--
|Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)
|R$ 47.21
|+0.95
|Braskem SA (BRKM3.SA)
|R$ 46.04
|+0.39
|Braskem SA (BRKM6.SA)
|R$ 48.88
|--
|Klabin SA (KLBN4.SA)
|R$ 3.35
|-0.04
|Klabin SA (KLBN3.SA)
|R$ 5.20
|-0.10
|Klabin SA (KLBN11.SA)
|R$ 18.70
|+0.05
|Masisa S.A. (MSS.SN)
|--
|--
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.